Former Dunkin’ Donuts employee accused of stealing hundreds of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a burglary investigation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Midtown, police have arrested a former employee.

Police responded to the report of a possible break-in on Wednesday morning to the business on 21st Avenue.

An employee noticed the deposit box had been broken into. However, there was not any forced entry into the store.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the manager identified the suspect as Alicia Shurtel.

According to an arrest affidavit, Shurtel is a former employee.

Shurtel was arrested on felony burglary.