DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Dickson County Corrections worker has been charged with rape of a child, according to county officials.

Thomas Adam Mayo was charged with one count of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Jail records indicate Mayo posted a bond of $50,000 and was released.

He is due in court on September 9.

Officials said Mayo was a corrections employee from Dec. 21, 2005 until Dec. 8, 2008.