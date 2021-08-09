Former Clarksville councilman & wife indicted on fraud, perjury

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Clarksville city councilman and his wife were indicted on charges of fraud and perjury following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a release from the TBI, at the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI agents began investigating allegations that then-City of Clarksville Councilman Richard Garrett had violated election laws on March 3.

During the investigation, agents developed information leading them to identify that Richard and Laquvia were responsible for perjury and voter registration fraud.

On August 3, 2021, the Montgomery County grand jury returned indictments charging Richard Garrett with one count of perjury and two counts of voter registration fraud.

Laquvia Garrett was charged with one count of perjury and one count of voter registration fraud. Both Richard and Laquvia were booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon with bonds set at $8,000 and $6,500.