Former Cheatham Co. corrections officer sentenced in use of excessive force case

CHEATHAM CO. Tenn., (WKRN) — A former supervisory corrections officer for the Cheatham County jail, who tased a restrained teenager repeatedly, will now spend five years behind bars for use of excessive force.

This is a case News 2 has been following from the start. It centers around disturbing video Andy Cordan obtained in 2017, from the Cheatham County jail.

In November 2016, the jailer, Mark Bryant, used a taser to stun an 18-year-old detainee, while he was in a restraint chair and surrounded by other officers. In the video, you can see Bryant using the taser four times. In one instance, for at least 25 seconds.

The Sheriff and the D.A. asked TBI to investigate the incident, and it eventually became a federal investigation.

In January of this year, a jury convicted the 42-year-old of two counts of use of excessive force.

Mug of Mark Bryant

“The extraordinary abuse of power displayed by Bryant was both disturbing and disappointing to the many fine men and women in law enforcement who strive every day to carry out their duties with honor and professionalism,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran. “We can never be complacent in our responsibility to protect every citizen from such abuse. Justice has been served and I commend our trial team and our law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in the investigation, preparation and prosecution of this case.”