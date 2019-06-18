Former Carolina Panthers, WKU player reported missing in S.C.

A former Carolina Panthers and Western Kentucky University football player was recently reported missing in South Carolina where he lives.

Torrold “Rod“ Smart, 42, was last seen around Indian Land, S.C., in Lancaster County, on June 12.

His family and friends say that it’s unusual for him to be out of contact for so long, and they are worried about his wellbeing.

Smart is a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He’s approximately 6-feet tall and 199 pounds. He is likely driving his a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with N.C. tag #PJR1759.

He is a former Carolina Panthers running back. Smart also played football for WKU and the XFL’s Las Vegas Outlaws.