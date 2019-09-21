Former Cannon Co. Sheriff’s Office employee charged with theft

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former employee of the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with theft, according to TBI.

Agents said they were called to investigate a report on June 11 after a report of a theft from the evidence room at the CCSD.

According to a release, agents developed information that Tony Barrett, a civilian employee at the sheriff’s department, was responsible for the theft.

Barrett was indicted Friday with one count of theft under $1,000 and two counts of Official Misconduct. He was booked into the Cannon County Jail with a $10,000 bond.