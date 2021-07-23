Former boyfriend of slain NJ mother charged with first-degree murder

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A New Jersey man has been charged with kidnapping his son and killing the boy’s mother after the body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered in Putnam County.

The body Yasmine Uyar was discovered in the early morning hours of July 10, after an Amber Alert had been issued for her 2-year-old son, Sebastian, the night before. Monterey Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies located Tyler Rios, the boy’s father, at the Bethel Inn Hotel after getting a tip about his location. Officials found Sebastian unharmed and said Rios led them to Uyar’s body, just inside Monterey city limits on Highway 70.

An autopsy performed on Uyar ruled her death was a homicide.

Rios was previously charged with first-degree kidnapping and has also now been charged with first-degree murder.

Tyler Rios remained in custody in Putnam County until New Jersey authorities extradited him back to New Jersey. He appeared in court virtually on July 20.