Former Bledsoe County EMS Director charged with rape

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Bledsoe County EMS director was arrested July 31 for multiple sexual offense charges.

William Angel, 29 of Pikeville, was arrested and charged with with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and 11 counts of sexual battery. The arrest was made after a joint investigation was conducted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department. Through investigation, agents claim that the then-EMS Director was responsible for the sexual assault of female employees, from April 2017 through September 2019.

Angel was released from jail after posting a $300,000 bond. His court date is still pending.