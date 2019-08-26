Former bail bondsmen accused of attacking man at Madison apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Nashville bail bondsmen previously charged for attempted tax evasion has been arrested in connection with a pistol-whipping attack earlier this year in a Madison apartment complex.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on May 25 at an apartment complex on Due West Avenue North.

According to Metro police, Tesniem Shinawi approached a man and two juveniles near the dumpster of the complex and had her hand behind her back. When the man demanded that she show her hand, officers said Shinawi went back to her vehicle, grabbed a semi-automatic handgun and returned to the dumpster.

Shinawi attempted to hit the man in the head with the gun, but missed and hit his shoulder, police said. As the man tried to gain control of the gun, officers said Shinawai fled.

The man reportedly told officers Shinawi was upset because he would not let her speak with his sister.

Shinawi, 29, was taken into custody Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $35,000.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue shows Shinawi pleaded guilty in 2017 to attempted tax evasion, which is a misdemeanor. At the time, she was a corporate officer with Al’s EZ Bonding, which operated a bail bond company in Nashville, the released stated.

Shinawi, a Murfreesboro woman, was placed on six months of unsupervised probation, as a result of the guilty plea.

