Former AutoZone worker says employees aren’t being paid

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Karen Thompson has been waiting for her paycheck for days.

“It wasn’t there Friday,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t there Saturday. It wasn’t there Monday.”

She used to work as a hub driver, making deliveries for Auto Zone on Gallatin Avenue.

“I enjoyed the job,” she said. “It’s a pleasant, laid-back job.”

But Tuesday morning, she quit after realizing she hadn’t been paid for weeks of work.

“I’m sorry,” Thompson said. “I have to turn and walk away.”

Thompson started the job earlier this month which pays about $11 an hour.

She says several other workers also haven’t been paid.

“Something needs to be done about this,” she said. “This is not fair.”

“It’s low-pay, but at least we’re working to earn it.”

News 2 spoke with the store manager and regional manager for Auto Zone but both declined to comment.

Thompson says she also reached out for answers but says she didn’t get a real response until after the store was contacted by News 2.

“We should get our pay on time,” she said. “It should not be late.”

Thompson says although she no longer works at the store, she’s speaking up for those who do.

“I just don’t want this to happen to somebody else,” she said.