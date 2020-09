LOS ANGELES (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service says a firefighter died battling a wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest in California.

The agency says in a news release that the death occurred Thursday as crews battled the El Dorado Fire.

The name of the firefighter is being withheld until family members are notified.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.