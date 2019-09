Still hot but a cool down is on the way!

Overnight, lows drop to the upper 60s and there could be patchy fog.

Wednesday will be warm with highs in the mid 90s. There could be a few showers or storms on the Plateau. You can expect more of the same on Thursday.

Friday you will start to notice the humidity drop and temps on Saturday should stay in the mid 80s making it my pick of the week.

