FOP confirms 21 officers killed from COVID-19 nationally

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The National Fraternal Order of Police confirmed Sunday 21 ‘line of duty deaths’ from COVID-19.
According to authorities, the FOP has monitored and collected data since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Please keep all front line personnel in your thoughts and prayers.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below:
MORE COVERAGE
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|8
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|36
|Bradley
|21
|Campbell
|5
|Cannon
|6
|Carroll
|7
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|5
|Cumberland
|26
|Davidson
|801
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|23
|Dyer
|9
|Fayette
|20
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|12
|Gibson
|11
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|17
|Grundy
|12
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|74
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|10
|Haywood
|3
|Henderson
|1
|Henry
|4
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|115
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|3
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|5
|Loudon
|13
|Macon
|9
|Madison
|19
|Marion
|16
|Marshall
|6
|Maury
|21
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|3
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|51
|Morgan
|4
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|52
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|59
|Rutherford
|147
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|14
|Shelby
|736
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|21
|Sumner
|321
|Tipton
|33
|Trousdale
|8
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|23
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|258
|Wilson
|93
|Residents of other states/countries
|265
|Pending
|86
|Total Cases – as of (4/5/20)
|3,633
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|1
|Davidson
|6
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|4
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|9
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|10
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20)
|44