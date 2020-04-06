FOP confirms 21 officers killed from COVID-19 nationally

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The National Fraternal Order of Police confirmed Sunday 21 ‘line of duty deaths’ from COVID-19.

According to authorities, the FOP has monitored and collected data since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Please keep all front line personnel in your thoughts and prayers.

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 36 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 6 Carroll 7 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 5 Cumberland 26 Davidson 801 DeKalb 7 Dickson 23 Dyer 9 Fayette 20 Fentress 2 Franklin 12 Gibson 11 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 74 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 10 Haywood 3 Henderson 1 Henry 4 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 115 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 9 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 6 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 51 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 59 Rutherford 147 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 14 Shelby 736 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 21 Sumner 321 Tipton 33 Trousdale 8 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 23 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 258 Wilson 93 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 86 Total Cases – as of (4/5/20) 3,633

