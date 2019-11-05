Football players among those in KKK robes in Jamestown on Halloween

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Alvin C. York Institute football players have admitted to school officials to wearing KKK garb on Halloween in Jamestown, the Tennessee Department of Education said Monday.

“It was brought to our attention last week that a few York Institute students wore KKK robes on Halloween night at a Jamestown restaurant,” said York Institute Superintendent Joe Miller.

“Though federal law prohibits York Institute from commenting on issues related to specific students, York does not tolerate discrimination or harassing behavior among our student body,” Miller said. “We always take action to ensure all of our students feel welcome and safe at school while demonstrating respect for one another.”

The Tennessee Department of Education launched an investigation after receiving calls on Friday about the incident.

Social posts were viral showing several people dressed in KKK garb in Jamestown on Halloween night.

The group was spotted outside several places in Jamestown, including the Sonic Drive-In as well as the Little Caesars.

The Alvin C. York Institute is a public high school founded in 1926 by World War I hero Alvin York. It was transferred to the state in 1937.