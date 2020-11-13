Football Forecast: First weekend of December

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you ready for some football?! Kristina Shalhoup has a look at what the weather will hold for our high school and college games.

The Titans play at noon on Sunday against the Detriot Lions. Whether you’re playing, or just one of the lucky folks attending the game, here’s what you need to know!

A cold front moves through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday that’ll drive showers around the region. It looks like rain will taper off late in the morning on Sunday. That said, a residual sprinkle isn’t totally out of the question around game-time. It won’t be too windy, or tooooo cold for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40s with some spots trying to hit 50.