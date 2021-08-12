Food missing from fridge led to machete attack, oxygen tank beating at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been arrested after investigators said they attacked their roommate with a machete and an oxygen tank when food went missing from their fridge in Madison.

Metro police responded Wednesday to an assault at the residence on Palmer Avenue, not far from Gallatin Pike North.

A warrant states 45-year-old David Curry confronted the victim about food taken from the refrigerator.

During the argument, the police report alleges Curry punched the victim, and both fell into a window, as the victim tripped on water, falling to the ground.

Police said the pair’s 46-year-old roommate, Wanda Plumely heard the commotion and ran in, then beat the victim in the head with an oxygen tank, further injuring him, as Curry held the victim in a chokehold.

The warrant states Curry then attempted to gouge out the victim’s eyes.

Curry grabbed a machete, threatened to chop off the victim’s head, then hit the victim in the head with the machete, according to the police report.

CRIME TRACKER: Find the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee →

Both Curry and Plumely were arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond for each of the suspects was set at $5,000.

Booking photos of the the pair were not immediately released by law enforcement.