Officials reopen Cummins Falls State Park following exhaustive search for missing man

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a three-day search for a missing man at Cummins Falls State Park, TN Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) officials say the park has been reopened to the public.

The search began late Thursday afternoon. A release from the TBI says the missing man was identified as 42-year-old Robert Qucsai who failed to retrieve his vehicle at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.

Several agencies scoured the area in search for Qucsai. After an exhaustive search of the property for more than three days, the park was reopened to the public Sunday.

TDEC officials told News 2 they do not believe Qucsai is still on the property. They are continuing to work with agency partners to develop information that could lead to locating Qucsai.

If anyone has information regarding his possible whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

No other information was immediately released.