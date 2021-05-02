Foggy Bottom Canoe & Kayak Rental reopens for first weekend since flooding in Cheatham Co.

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A canoe & kayak rental service in Cheatham County reopened for its first weekend of business after closing due to flash flooding.

Foggy Bottom Canoe and Kayak Rental staff posted to their Facebook page Sunday morning stating they were back open for business.

About a month ago, owners told News 2 they were missing thousands of dollars in equipment after flash flooding hit the area hard.

Staff said they are finally getting things cleaned up after having to replace all the bathroom doors and making sure everything was safe for the public.

“Lot’s of soap and water, scrubbing, hammering, sawing, but we are about there!! We hope to see you guys! Bring the fur babies and let them play in the water!! #foggybottomstrong” Foggy Bottom Canoe and Kayak Rental

You can call 615-952-4062 with any questions.