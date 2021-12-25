BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Receiving clothes and electronics as gifts is great, but nothing quite beats a gift card. Gift cards give you the freedom to buy yourself whatever you want or need without spending your hard-earned money. If you received gift cards or money this holiday season but don’t know what to spend it on, an excellent way to narrow your options down is to compare this season’s most popular gifts.

Electronics

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot device is perfect for keeping up with news, listening to music or playing calming sounds as you go to sleep. Many users love that you can use the Echo Dot to set reminders, like when to take certain medications or pick your kids up from school. Additionally, this Echo Dot device features multiple privacy controls for your peace of mind, including a microphone-off button.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

This affordable iPad features a 10.2-inch retina display with top-notch color contrast. The 2021 Apple iPad has a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that’s great for selfies and FaceTime calls. For the price, it’s difficult to find a faster or more efficient tablet than the 2021 iPad.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

The stylish Fitbit Luxe is ideal for people looking to focus on wellness goals. This fitness tracker allows you to track your sleep patterns and even gives you a sleep score, so you know whether or not you’re getting a good night’s sleep every night. This device’s battery can last multiple days on a single charge, and most users felt that the Fitbit Luxe is a significant upgrade from the Fitbit Alta.

Kitchen

COSORI Air Fryer

If you haven’t yet added an air fryer to your kitchen, this may be the perfect time to buy one. This device’s award-winning design features an intuitive control panel and superior air circulation that results in perfectly crisp food. The spacious 5.8-quart basket is removable and dishwasher safe. It features numerous presets that make it easy to cook your favorite foods.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker

This advanced single-serve coffee maker recognizes which K-Cup you insert and customizes the brew settings to ensure you get the perfect cup of coffee every time. Most users agree that this coffee maker is superior to previous Keurig models, although you have to use the Keurig companion app to get the most out of this machine.

Tools

RAK Universal Socket Tool

This popular tool conforms to any shape and nearly any size, meaning you won’t have to dig through your toolbox for the right socket. You can use the RAK Universal Socket Tool for bolts, wingnuts and more. The universal socket includes a drill adapter, making many home improvement projects even easier.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit

This saw is lighter and smaller than most reciprocating saws, making it incredibly easy to use. This set includes a reciprocating saw, a hard case and a battery. The included battery is interchangeable with most other Milwaukee 18-volt power tools.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit

If you need a complete home tool kit, this 68-piece kit is a great option. It includes a cordless drill, three screwdrivers, two pairs of pliers, a hammer, an adjustable wrench, a carrying bag and more. Many users felt that the included tools and carrying bag were fantastic, although the drill bits weren’t quite up to par. The drill is small and lightweight but powerful.

Fitness

Hydrow Rowing Machine

The Hydrow Rowing Machine features a 22-inch HD screen and immersive rowing lessons. Hydrow features a database that allows you to compare your recent workouts to older workouts and track your progress. The Hydrow Rower is both ergonomic and stylish, meaning you won’t have to hide it when you have company. Hydrow’s touchscreen is quick and responsive, and it includes a team feature that allows you to row alongside other users.

Theragun Pro

This advanced massage gun is perfect for deep-tissue massages. The Theragun Pro is easy to use and surprisingly quiet. Although some users felt the Theragun Pro was too powerful, most felt it was highly effective. It includes six different attachments and allows you to easily adjust the speed for the perfect massage.

Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike

This exercise bike allows you to connect your smartphone or tablet for interactive classes. The Schwinn IC4’s subscription service assesses your fitness level and adapts your daily workout accordingly. The Schwinn IC4 is nearly as good as a Peloton bike, and it’s significantly more affordable.

