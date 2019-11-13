1  of  2
Flu vaccines being offered for free at ‘drive-thru’ clinic in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Health Department is offering the community a free drive-thru Flu vaccination event.

According to a release, patients will fill out the required paperwork and then be directed through the process without ever leaving their cars. Once forms are filled out and checked, they will see a nurse for consultation and the vaccine and then be directed to the waiting area for the mandatory waiting period.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 7 to 11 a.m. The drive-thru clinic will be at Austin Peay State University Parking Lot 30 at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets in Downtown Clarksville.

