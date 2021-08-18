Flu shots to be offered at all Tennessee Walmarts this flu season

EAST SETAUKET, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: An image of the sign for Walmart as photographed on March 16, 2020 in East Setauket, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walmart is helping Tennesseans stay healthy this flu season.

Flu shots will be available through walk-up and community flu shot clinics at all Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone older than six months receive a flu shot each year. The CDC also recommends a COVID-19 vaccination for everyone over the age of 12, especially as cases continue to climb.

Walmart pharmacies across the country offer both vaccines and customers can receive a low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccine at the same time if they want.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue’; but these preventive measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” said Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

