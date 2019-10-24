Flu impacting bus routes in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson county school bus routes are being impacted by a spread of the flu virus with some canceled Wednesday.

The school district was already dealing with a school bus driver shortage before the illness hit.

They say so many drivers called in sick, they have had to cancel four bus routes.

The district says recent resignations factored into the shortage as well.

District leaders say individual schools worked with those students who didn’t have transportation to make sure they got home safely.

The district notified parents and leaders don’t anticipate any major problems because they say this is something they’ve been dealing with all fall for the most part.

The latest map from the CDC says flu is still “sporadic” in Tennessee, which is the next to lowest level.

Kentucky is experiencing the next highest level, which is “local” flu activity.

That’s for the week of Oct. 6 to Oct. 12.

The school district is really in need of bus drivers so for hiring information, click here.