Flu cases on the rise in the United States, CDC says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flu cases across the United States have increased rapidly across the United States according to the CDC.

Seven states reported regional activity including Tennessee.

The percentage of patients with Influenza-like illness (ILI) reported in Week 44 was 2.15% as compared to 1.87% in Week 43.

There have been 12 out of 95 Tennessee counties that have had at least one confirmed influenza-positive result in recent weeks.

The CDC urges everyone to get vaccinated as the illness spreads rapidly this season.