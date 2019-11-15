Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.

Flu cases on the rise in the United States, CDC says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic Flu Season_467763

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flu cases across the United States have increased rapidly across the United States according to the CDC.

Seven states reported regional activity including Tennessee.

The percentage of patients with Influenza-like illness (ILI) reported in Week 44 was 2.15% as compared to 1.87% in Week 43.

There have been 12 out of 95 Tennessee counties that have had at least one confirmed influenza-positive result in recent weeks.

The CDC urges everyone to get vaccinated as the illness spreads rapidly this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar