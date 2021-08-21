Floyd Reese, Former GM of Tennessee Titans, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Floyd Reese, the former General Manager of the Tennessee Titans, passed away.

His former radio partner, Jared Stillman with ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the passing of former @Titans GM Floyd Reese and my former radio partner. He loved you all as much as you loved him. And I know you will all miss him as much as I will. — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) August 21, 2021

The Titans released a statement saying they were informed of Reese’s death by his family. Reese had a 21-year run with the Titans from 1986-2006. During his time with the organization, the team made it to the playoffs a total of eleven times.

As GM from 1994-2006, he tallied 111 wins and the Titans advanced to two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl (XXXIV).

One of his first big decisions a General Manager was to hire Fisher as head coach. Reese also recruited big talent such as QB Steve McNair, RB Eddie George, TE Frank Wycheck, DE Jevon Kearse, WR Derrick Mason, LB Keith Bulluck, DE Kyle Vanden Bosch, DL, C Kevin Mawae, P Craig Hentrich, DT Albert Haynesworth and QB Vince Young.

That group of players collected 27 Pro Bowl honors, three Rookies of the Year (George/Kearse/Young) and one AP Co-MVP (McNair in 2003) for the club. Reese originally joined the club in 1986 as a linebacker coach for the Oilers and following four seasons in that role, he was named Assistant General Manager (1990-93) under Mike Holovak.

“This is a sad day for our Titans family. I would like to send along my deepest condolences to Floyd’s wife, Sally, to his children, grandchildren and extended family. Floyd spent over two decades with our franchise in a variety of roles – position coach, assistant general manager and ultimately, general manager – and he excelled at all of them. As general manager, he built a team that saw sustained success and helped guide our franchise in the toughest of times and the highest moments. His keen eye for talent led him to some of the best players in our team’s history, which led the team to some of our greatest accomplishments. We look forward to remembering and honoring his legacy this season as he is formally inducted into our Ring of Honor.” Amy Adams Strunk, Titans Controlling Owner

“I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Floyd Reese and my heartfelt condolences go out to Ms. Sally, the family, and all that were close to him. He was a great man. He loved his family, he loved football, and he loved the Titans. I learned a lot from him, he was always willing to listen, and he wanted to pass on his knowledge of the game to me and so many others. I’m forever grateful that I could call him a friend. Thank you for everything Floyd, I’ll see you again someday!” Jon Robinson, Titans General Manager

Reese made the following statement upon hearing of his Ring of Honor induction just last month.

“And so that kind of makes you realize that this is special. I know it is special too because there’s been so much time and effort that we put in – not just me, but Jeff, and everybody involved, I mean, for years and years and years. To have this come true for me is a special treat. It’s really an honor to go in with two guys that you were able to watch do their work, understand the kind of craft and effort they put into it, and see their success,” said Reese.

Former Titans wide receiver Chris Sanders said, “He was my gentle giant… no one knows all of the things he did behind the scenes.”

Former Titans first-round pick Kevin Dyson said, “Floyd gave me a chance 23 years ago. He looked past conventional thinking and the majority choice and drafted a kid from Utah. I am forever grateful to Floyd Reese for drafting me and giving me an opportunity. My deepest sympathies to the Reese family!”