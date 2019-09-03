Florida park promises gators won’t escape during Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRN/CNN) —The animal park “Gatorland” in Orlando, Florida has been busy preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

More than 2,000 American alligators live at the park, which also features exotic birds, panthers and bobcats inside secured buildings.

Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained alligators have been around for 75 million years and know how to weather a storm.

“They actually feel that barometric pressure changing, they’ll get in the water they go down sit underwater they’ve learned to ride out big storms by just sitting on the bottom of the ponds, come up with their nostrils and take a little breath every now and then. So don’t worry about it,” said McHugh.

McHugh promised none of the park’s alligators will be able to escape in the event Hurricane Dorian damages the park.

“All of our animals are gonna be safe here at Gatorland. Rest assured, you see an alligator swimming down your street or sitting in your pool? It ain’t one of ours. All right?”

Park staff are staying at Gatorland during the storm to assess and repair any damage once winds drop below tropical-storm levels.