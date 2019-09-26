Florida man plots to kill wife, ends up paralyzed

A Florida man is in a Virginia jail unable to walk after his stepdaughter shot him.

Prosecutors say that was an act self-defense in an attack he spent weeks planning.

Virginia Beach police rushed out to a home on Bunsen Drive on September 8.

When they got there, they found two women who were attacked and a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Outside, they found the suspect’s car.

In the front seat was a journal, which in detail outlined an alleged plan to kill his estranged wife.

That suspect is 65-year-old Henry Herbig.

Herbig drove to Virginia Beach from his home in Florida.

Prosecutors say he left his cell phone at home so he wouldn’t be tracked on GPS. He only used cash to avoid credit cards.

He only stopped at mom and pop shops so there wouldn’t be cameras and avoided tolls.

Prosecutors say once he was in the beach, he put on a disguise, which included a wig — and went to the house with a gun and large wrench.

They told the court he had a bag full of zip ties, duct tape, and garbage bags.

Herbig allegedly first attacked his stepdaughter over the head with the wrench and then used that same weapon on his wife.

She suffered severe injuries to her face.

The attack stopped when the stepdaughter shot Herbig, which severed his spine.

He will no longer be able to walk.

Defense attorneys argued he should be out on bond because the jail can’t give him the adequate care he needs to survive.

Herbig now has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering.

The judge denied his bond for now, saying he could still be a danger to society.

But prosecutors plan to up those charges when the case goes to circuit court.