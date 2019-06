MIRAMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – A worker dressed in a Spiderman costume was spotted cleaning a roof in Florida Monday.

George Martinez posted a video on his Instagram showing that Spiderman in his downtime prefers to pressure wash in the middle of a South Florida rainstorm.

Martinez said he noticed the man while looking out of his window from Sunset Paving and Pressure on the slanted roof.

Click here to watch video via Twitter.