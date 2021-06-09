Florida man arrested in Nashville for elderly scams in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have arrested a Miami man in connection to scams targeting elderly residents in the area.

According to HPD, 42-year-old Jorge Baglan-Pichardo was arrested with assistance of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol. Baglan-Pichardo is charged with two counts of theft over $10,000, attempted theft over $10,000, two counts of exploitation of an elderly person, and attempted financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Investigators received a report of an elderly Hendersonville resident who had received a phone call on Monday, June 7 from a person impersonating the victim’s grandson who stated that they were in jail. This person passed the phone to someone they stated was their attorney. Another voice, claiming to be the grandson’s attorney, then stated that their grandson had been in an accident out of state that resulted in the death of another person, and as a result the victim’s grandson had been charged and was in jail.

The “attorney” then told the victim that the judge has placed a gag order on the case so no one can be contacted, and it cannot be talked about with anyone else. The suspect on the phone provided explanations of how money was needed for the victim’s grandson’s bond and to pay associated costs, fees, and fines to lessen the sentence. The suspect on the phone gave instructions that cash was needed and described how to box up the cash for pickup. The suspect then arranged for a courier to pick up the cash from the victim’s home. This courier then delivered the money to another person in another location.

This incident and a similar one reported on Tuesday resulted in over $10,000 stolen from each victim. Investigators learned that the couriers used to transport the packages had no knowledge of criminal activity and that they were Uber drivers who were picking up and delivering packages as part of their job.

The voice on the phone continued to contact the first victim to set up another, much larger payment he stated was needed to help complete the process of paying the feeds needed to help get their grandson out of legal trouble.

Hendersonville investigators orchestrated the next transaction to capture the suspects involved at 100 Oaks Mall in Nashville. It was here that after taking possession of the next package of stolen money, Baglan-Pichardo led police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody in the mall’s parking lot.

Hendersonville Police would like to remind the public that phone calls where you are pressured to stay on the phone, urged to make immediate payment in cash or by electronic means or where you are told not to contact anyone before making payment are scams.

If you receive a suspicious call which you are unsure of; it is always appropriate to hang up, regardless of what the caller says, and contact local law enforcement to have them help confirm the legitimacy of the call.