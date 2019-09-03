Live Now
Florida cat burglar turns out to be actual cat

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies have a cat burglar in custody. Literally, a cat.

The Naples Daily News reports Collier County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday about a suspected burglary in progress.

A homeowner heard knocking on a sliding door along with meowing. The caller thought the cat sounds were a ruse to try to him or her to open the door.

When deputies arrived, they found the culprit was a small cat named Bones. The posted a photo on Facebook of the cat in back of a patrol car poking its head through a barred window.

The department said Bones was taking to a county animal shelter for “fur-ther questioning.”

UPDATE: Great news! Our cat burglar was micro-chipped. He has been identified as Bones and our partners at D.A.S. are in…

Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 2, 2019

