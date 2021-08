NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A water main rupture has caused flooding in the Cordell Hull Legislative Office Building in Nashville.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally posted to Twitter that the water has been shut off and the facility will not open for operation Tuesday.

Staff should not report to work due to the flooding, according to McNally.

The extent of the flooding has not been assessed.

