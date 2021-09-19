Flood threat continues, especially south & southeast sections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Flash Flood Watch continues for all of Middle Tennessee until 7 PM Monday evening.

The flood threat is particularly high in our southern and southeastern areas where Doppler Radar Rainfall Estimates show as much as 6-8″ over the last 48 hours.

That threat continues into Monday. The Weather Prediction Center puts out “Excessive Rainfall” risks much like the Storm Prediction Center does for severe weather risks. They have that at Moderate through tomorrow morning and in the Slight range on Monday.

Although later tonight there will be a break in the rainfall, more heavy rain and storms are expected to start early Monday morning and continue off and on through the day.

Where to find the Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App

Want the forecast delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the News 2 Forecast Newsletter