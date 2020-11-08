Flirting with more records today & Monday

Waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning with a few areas of patchy fog. Plenty of sunshine again this afternoon and we will warm to well above average.

Yesterday the high temperature hit 80 Saturday breaking the old record of 79 set in 1980. Will we do it again today? The forecast calls for a high of 81 this afternoon which is 2 degrees shy of the record of 83 set in 2005.

Tomorrow, we will be flirting with record highs once again. If we reach 81 as forecasted that would tie the record for that day.

Our next chance for rain arrives during the day on Tuesday and continues into Wednesday morning as a frontal system moves into the mid-south. At the same time, we are also watching Tropical Storm Eta that will start to feed moisture our way Tuesday too. The front should keep the system to our south. It will also cool us back into the upper 60s Wednesday & Thursday.

