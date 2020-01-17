Closings
Flights from Nashville to Kansas City cancelled due to wintry conditions

Kansas City flight

(Courtesy: KMBC via CNN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans fans planning to fly non-stop to Kansas City ahead of the weekend AFC Championship game were left grounded Friday.

Nashville International Airport announced both non-stop flights Friday from Music City to Kansas City were cancelled amid wintry conditions. The Southwest flights were scheduled to depart at 3:30 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.

Flights were also scheduled to arrive in Nashville from Kansas City around 9 a.m. and 12:35 p.m., but those were also cancelled.

Kansas City International Airport closed its airfield twice Friday morning due to icy conditions that caused a plane to slide off the taxiway.

The Titans will play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

The Titans are in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2002. Click here for complete coverage of the Titans’ playoff run.  

