Flights cancelled at Memphis airport, boil-water order issued

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — Water pressure issues have forced the passenger terminal at Memphis International Airport to close Friday and airlines have cancelled all flights.

Ongoing @mlgw system-wide water pressure issues have forced the closure of the @flymemphis passenger terminal. Airlines have canceled all flights today. Airport will reopen once water service has been restored. https://t.co/UZf4E21yJE — Memphis International Airport (@flymemphis) February 19, 2021

The main utility company in Tennessee’s largest county issued an order Thursday for residents to boil water before they use it for washing, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking after frigid temperatures led to water main ruptures and problems at pumping stations.

The power and water company in Shelby County, which includes Memphis, said low pressure in the system and breaks in water mains could allow harmful bacteria to contaminate the water supply. The order applies to nearly 260,000 homes and businesses

Memphis Light, Gas & Water said water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for three minutes, then cooled, before use.

Memphis has seen three winter storms in the past week that have kept temperatures below freezing and led to water main breaks and depleted reservoirs at pumping stations in the city of about 650,000 people.

Customers already had been asked to cut down on water usage, such as taking showers, doing laundry and running faucets while washing dishes.

MLG&W said it would advise customers when the advisory is lifted.