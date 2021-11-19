Flight returns to BNA after passenger demands access to cockpit

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A flight destined for Washington D.C. Friday had to make a U-turn after an unruly passenger caused a commotion.

Authorities say American Airlines flight 5532 returned to Nashville International Airport after a passenger demanded access to the cockpit.

There were reportedly no physical altercations — only verbal demands from the passenger.

The flight landed safely back at BNA shortly after departure at 4:20 p.m. There, it was met by law enforcement officers who took the passenger into custody.

Flight 5532 later departed Nashville just after 6 p.m.