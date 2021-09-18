Flash flooding threat for Middle Tennessee this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee this weekend. The watch continues through 7 pm Sunday evening. Both days will be wet with heavy downpours at times.





Rain and storms develop before sunrise Saturday and continue into the afternoon. Most of the rain Saturday will fall in the morning through 4 pm. There will be a lull in the rain Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.





Showers and storms fire up again Sunday morning before sunrise and continue into the afternoon. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain are anticipated this weekend, but some areas may see higher rainfall totals.

Areas south of I-40 have a higher risk of flash flooding. However, everyone needs to stay weather aware this weekend.

The threat of heavy rain continues into early next week. We won’t dry out until a cold front moves through mid-week.