Flash Flood Watch for remnants of Ida; spin-up tornadoes possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Although a few scattered storms will break out Monday afternoon, the remnants of Ida will bring heavy rain and storms into Middle TN and South KY late Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest track brings the system directly across Middle TN on Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle TN except the far eastern counties starting at 7 p.m. Monday and lasting until 1 a.m. Wednesday for the potential of two to four inches of rain with locally heavier amounts possible.

In addition, in the northeastern quadrant of the storm’s circulations, spin-up tornadoes are possible. Although tornadoes associated with tropical systems are usually brief, they are still dangerous to life and property.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather for late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This could get extended for parts of Middle TN on Tuesday.

If there is some good news, it is that the system will be moving quickly and will be gone by Wednesday morning, with the rain tapering off Tuesday night.

Also, some delightful weather is in store for the rest of the week as northerly breezes behind the remnants of Ida bring down cooler temperatures and lower humidity. See the 7-Day Forecast at wkrn.com/weather.