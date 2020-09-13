Flash flood warnings issued as heavy rain sweeps through area

(WKRN viewer photo: Mill Creek in the area of Hickory Park Drive off Bell Road)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Torrential rainfall early Sunday prompted the National Weather Service to issue flash flood warnings and watches across Middle Tennessee.

Flash flooding is a threat for sections of Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson, Maury, Giles, Lewis and Lawrence counties until 11:45.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. The NWS says residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Flash Flooding is also a concern in Sumner and Trousdale counties and also into Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, and Maury Counties where Flash Flood Warnings are in effect through 1:00 p.m.

News 2 meteorologist Mary Mays reported some areas had already seen two to three inches of rainfall by 8:45 a.m.



Viewers who live along the Mill Creek report the waterway is swollen due to heavy rain.



