Flags fly at half staff in memory of Humphreys County flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flags over the Tennessee State Capitol will fly at half-staff until Friday in honor of the lives lost during the catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County, the governor said.

Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning with the statement, “We continue to pray for the Tennesseans experiencing loss & heartbreak & our courageous first responders.”

In memory of the lives lost during the devastating floods in western Middle TN, flags over the State Capitol will fly at half-staff until Friday.



The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said at least 18 people were killed when flash flooding hit the area Saturday morning.

More than 270 homes were destroyed as a result, first responders said.