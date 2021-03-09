Five arrested on drug charges in Stewart County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people were arrested and face drug charges in Stewart County.

According to a Facebook post from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed two vehicles pulled into a driveway on Highway 120 Monday night.

The deputy knew the owner of the home and was suspicious of the two vehicles. After speaking with the homeowner and confirming the vehicles did not belong there, he took the driver of one vehicle into custody and found the second driver of the vehicle hiding outside the house. They told the deputy they were having mechanical problems. However, after a search of the vehicle, the deputy found eleven grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and altered vehicle title.

Both Michael Colgate and Sarah England were arrested.

In another two separate incidents on Sunday and Monday night, deputies made traffic stops resulting in drug arrests and other charges for Jeremiah Russell, Rodney Watson and Mareo Kizer.

Authorities say all five arrested were from out of town.