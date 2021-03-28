Five adults, three kids and two dogs brought to safety in Williamson County water rescue

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five adults, three children and two dogs were rescued from a home surrounded by water in Williamson County near the Harpeth River.

The homeowner, Lisa Burr, told News 2 they started to get concerned during severe weather on Saturday night.

“It didn’t come into the home, it came onto the property late last night and started rising pretty quickly in the middle of the night and we realized we needed help getting out,” explained Burr.

Several first responders arrived on the scene as well as Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies. Rescue crews brought two rafts in order to get to the home and save those trapped inside. News 2’s cameras were rolling on the scene as this happened.

Rescue crews made two trips to the home via raft to rescue everyone. The homeowner told News 2’s Alex Corradetti that all inside were healthy and safe.

“Just my husband and daughter and I. And we have some guests in as well from Chicago. They did a great job getting us out. We didn’t even get wet getting out.”

The children were taken to an ambulance to warm up a bit and first responders made sure they were medically cleared.

Crews rescue five adults and three children in Williamson water rescue, Courtesy WKRN

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) said they had more than 55 road closures county-wide. Crews also responded to 34 different water rescues calls. This included abandoned vehicles, home evacuations and stranded travelers.

WCEMA officials said evacuations happened on Harpeth River Drive in Brentwood, Meadowgreen Acres Subdivision, Old Harding Road and Del Rio Pike.

A school bus provided by Williamson County Schools was used to help transport people. The City of Brentwood at City hall provided temporary shelter to those needing it.

“First responder agencies have been working around the clock to provide life-saving services to our community. Mutual aid has been provided across the County so that all other emergency support services could continue to be provided,” said Todd Horton, WCEMA Director.

WCEMA officials said residents who have any property damage to report due to severe weather should fill out a survey which helps them assess damages.

