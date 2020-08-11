Fisk University President Dr. Kevin Rome placed on leave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Fisk University President Dr. Kevin Rome has been placed on leave, according to a statement released by the university Tuesday.

The statement said the university was made aware of allegations unrelated to the school on August 10. It said the school could not comment on specifics as this was a personal matter not connected with the school.

Provost Dr. Vann Newkirk will take over Dr. Rome’s duties immediately.

Attorney Jay Steed released a statement Tuesday evening in response to allegations made against Dr. Rome. He did not go into specifics about those allegations.

The statement reads as follows:

“The accusations against Dr. Kevin Rome are false. He categorically denies the allegations, and he plans to fight the case in court and clear his good name. It is important to note that these are merely civil accusations.

“Dr. Rome has not been charged with any crime. Dr. Rome is most concerned for his family, friends and the community at Fisk University for any harm they are experiencing as a result of these spurious charges. He expresses his deepest thanks to all those who have reached out to him over the past few days expressing their support.”

