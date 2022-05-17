NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man was charged Monday afternoon after police said he assaulted a Fisk University officer while trespassing on the property.

According to Meto Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, on May 9, Wesley Smith, who is not a student, was trespassing on the university’s property. Police said a Fisk University officer tried to get Smith to leave but he refused.

Wesley Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

MNPD said Smith then charged at the officer, knocking him to the ground, then held the officer in a headlock for 30 to 40 seconds. Smith reportedly tussled with the victim and tried reaching for the officer’s gun. Police said the officer gained control of Smith and held him at gunpoint until Smith was handcuffed.

Metro police arrived shortly after and said Smith appeared to be under the influence of a synthetic drug. He was allegedly taken to the hospital and then transported to the Davidson County Detention Center.