Fisk University ‘ends relationship’ with President Dr. Kevin Rome

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A shake up in leadership happening at Fisk University. Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr. is no longer president.

Fisk University told News 2 it has “ended its relationship” with Dr. Rome, and “thanks Dr. Rome for his service.”

The announcement follows Dr. Rome being placed on administrative leave a couple of weeks ago.

At that time Fisk University told News 2, the university was made aware of allegations against Dr. Rome unrelated to the school on August 10. It said the school could not comment on specifics as this was a personal matter not connected with the school.

Attorney Jay Steed released a statement when Dr. Rome was first placed on administrative leave. He said, “The accusations against Dr. Kevin Rome are false. He categorically denies the allegations, and he plans to fight the case in court and clear his good name. It is important to note that these are merely civil accusations.”

Dr. Vann Newkirk will serve as Interim President.

“Fisk is positioned for a wonderful future and we look forward to the years ahead,” said Frank L. Sims, Chair, Fisk University Board of Trustees.

