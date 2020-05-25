Fishing from the bank: Lots of good places in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You know you don’t need a $50,000 bass boat to do a little fishing. Just pick out a good spot along the shoreline and cast a line. Or check out some of the great fishing piers built by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

For years there has been a nice fishing pier on J. Percy Priest Lake at Stewart Creek in Smyrna.

But last winter, while the water was down, they re-built it. And look at it now!

New pier at Stewart Creek on Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna

In all, there are three new piers there this summer, and they expect to add three more on the other side of the cove for next year.

TWRA’s Barry Cross explained how they have added or rebuilt piers on many Middle Tennessee lakes.

“They just re-installed a courtesy dock on Normandy Lake,” said Cross. “Earlier this year, they rebuilt fishing piers over around Stewart Creek on Percy Priest. We’ve got two new fishing piers down at Barton Springs on Normandy, of course, the one on Tims Ford. Bedford Lake got a new pier last year”.

New Pier at Barton Springs on Normandy Lake

And the one Cross referred to on Tims Ford lake was built by the Tims Ford Council in conjunction with Tims Ford State Park

It is dedicated to people with disabilities for their enjoyment. It was made possible through donations from many area businesses and volunteers.

Fairview Handicap Fishing Dock on Tims Ford Lake

And one of the cool things is that most of these docks have structure added to the lake’s bottom around them to help attract fish.

Here is a list of TWRA Boating and Fishing Access Sites.

There are also TWRA Lakes for Family Fishing.