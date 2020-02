DAVIDSON COUNTY, (WKRN) — Saturday is the first weekend of early voting. You will be casting a ballot ahead of Super Tuesday for the presidential primary. In Nashville, The Howard Office building on 2nd Avenue South is the only location open today. To make casting your vote easy, there are no assigned locations.

You can choose a polling site convenient to work, home or while you’re out running errands. Make sure to check their hours before heading out to vote and don’t forget your photo ID.