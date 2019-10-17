First vaping-related death reported in Nashville

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department confirmed Thursday the first death in Nashville connected to the outbreak of severe pulmonary illness associated with the use of electronic cigarettes.

In a news release, the department revealed the death is that of an adult male, but no other information was immediately released.

The Metro Public Health Department said it will work with the Tennessee Department of Health to investigate the death.

“Nashville’s first death and reports of severe pulmonary illnesses outbreaks associated with vaping nationwide should be a warning about the risks of severe lung injury from using these products,” said Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., the Interim Director of the Metro Public Health Department. “We will continue to monitor and investigate reports of illnesses and urge everyone to consider not using e-cigarettes and follow guidance from the CDC.”

The Tennessee Department of Health said it has received reports of 49 cases of serious lung injury among people who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping products. Six of those were in Davidson County, the Metro Public Health Department confirmed.

