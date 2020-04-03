First responders work hard to find masks and face shields amid COVID-19 pandemic

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — For first responders; a mask, a Tyvex suit, and a respirator can be the difference between life and death.

While some agencies are equipped and prepared, other agencies are scrambling to find life-saving PPE, anywhere they can.

Many agencies are relying on their county EMA’s to help resupply them, but many agencies also tell News 2 they are getting donations from private and corporate citizens. Still, other agencies are trying to buy masks and face shields on eBay and Amazon with varying degrees of luck.

In Giles County, the agency is literally down to one mask per deputy and that mask is being safeguarded in a Ziploc bag.

Lieutenant Shane Hunter, a 22-year veteran of law enforcement spoke to News 2 Friday via FaceTime. He was wearing a mask, and he was secluded inside the sheriff’s department.

Hunter said wearing the mask is optional, and he was using that option.

“Obviously, we are at a limited supply of those with each officer just having one,” said Hunter.

Hunter showed News 2 a face shield. He says there are only 4 in the entire jail, one for each supervisor.

Hunter said the fear is a combative suspect will put many deputies without proper protection in jeopardy.

“It’s very difficult to respond to calls. It’s taking a toll on the supplies we got and we are very limited in the supplies we got now. And I can only imagine in the next two weeks what it will be like because we cannot get anything in,” said Hunter.

When asked if this is a tough time to be a deputy, Hunter said he hasn’t experienced anything like it in 22 years of law enforcement.

“You can obviously see the panic in people’s eyes,” said Hunter.

Over in Hickman County, Sgt. Mike Doddo has a similar story.

“It’s really tough for us,” said Doddo.

Doddo tells News 2 that his agency has spent the better part of the last few weeks trying to get masks and other PPE for front line deputies.

“We had very few masks, and we gave them to guys who needed them who are suffering from asthma or breathing-related issues,” said Doddo.

Doddo said that within the last 24 hours, Hickman County EMA supplied the sheriff’s department with much-needed masks. That’s good because the order the sheriff’s department placed weeks ago through Amazon has still not arrived.

“I feel better. We have masks from EMA today for guys. It is still very stressful going into a house not knowing if a person has or has not been exposed. We got enough to cover all of our deputies in the jail and on the road for the weekend and we have a few spares in case something happens,” said Doddo.

Other agencies have been more fortunate.

In Berry Hill, Police Chief Tim Coleman got a call from the Home Depot in 100 Oaks. The manager offered Coleman 120 face shields and more than 30 3M respirators free of charge.

Coleman was delighted and quickly accepted the life-saving gift.

“It’s an extra layer of safety for us. It doesn’t inhibit me at all or take my field of vision away and it gives me more security when I’m dealing with someone intimately,” said Coleman.

Coleman said the face shields are reusable and would be beneficial in many calls that include disorderly suspects or combative individuals.

“While many people can shelter in place at home, the men and women on the front lines; medical, first responders, EMS, police, fire, and all of us go out there and how many potential exposures are there and we take it back to our families,” said Coleman, “We’re seeing the kind of America I grew up in. We are seeing old America come back during this crisis.”

Berry Hill is a small department with only a handful of officers. It’s because of that Coleman gave several other Middle Tennessee police agencies face shields and respirators including Hendersonville, Belle Meade, Gallatin, Ashland City, Smyrna, and Brentwood.

