First responders on scene of ammonia leak at Tyson plant in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville Fire Department and The Nashville Fire Department Hazmat team are currently on the scene of the Tyson Foods Inc. plant where an ammonia leak is present.

Emergency responders are in the area around the plant and are evacuating the nearest campground. They are also securing nearby areas.

I-65 and Highway 41 are shut down. All residents who live in the area of the plant should remain indoors and leave all windows and doors closed at this time.

No other information was immediately released.