First responders collect blood donations for Brentwood boy battling Leukemia

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) —First responders in Brentwood will be collecting blood donations Wednesday in honor of a little boy who is battling Leukemia.

Three –year-old Lennon Kimsey wants to be a police officer when he grows up and is this year’s honoree for Brentwood’s Battle of the Badges blood drive.

From noon to 6 p.m., you can give blood at the Brentwood Library on Concord Road. When you donate, you can specify if your donation should be counted for the police department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office or Brentwood Fire and Rescue.

Last year’s drive netted 274 pints of blood, which helped 822 patients.

“People who donate blood are lifesavers,” said Lennon’s mom, Kelly, “He would not be able to complete the chemo treatment without blood transfusions.”

Blood and platelet donations will help kids like Lennon.

The goal is to exceed that total this year.

Click here to learn more about Brentwood’s Battle of the Badges.